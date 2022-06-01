iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,012 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $32,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,407,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,268,000 after buying an additional 3,797,499 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 721.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,046,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,298 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,171,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,781 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 194.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,018,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,888,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,251 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.90. The company had a trading volume of 131,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,315,544. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $116.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.03 and a 200-day moving average of $109.13.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

