iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Short Interest Down 20.9% in May

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the April 30th total of 74,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
USXF opened at $32.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.46 and a 200 day moving average of $35.69. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.98 and a fifty-two week high of $39.91.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%.
