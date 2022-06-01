iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Short Interest Down 20.9% in May

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the April 30th total of 74,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

USXF opened at $32.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.46 and a 200 day moving average of $35.69. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.98 and a fifty-two week high of $39.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 667.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000.

