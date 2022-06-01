iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 56,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 13,180 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,459,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779,269 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 55,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,225,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $101.83 on Wednesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $93.29 and a 12-month high of $121.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.46.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

