Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Boosts Stock Position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) by 101.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,486,000 after acquiring an additional 15,257 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Worthington Industries news, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $457,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,505 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WOR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of WOR stock opened at $46.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.85. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.50 and a 52-week high of $68.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.95 and its 200 day moving average is $52.91.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.24). Worthington Industries had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 14.07%.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

