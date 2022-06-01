Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Grows Holdings in Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) by 148.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177,974 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned 0.26% of Procaps Group worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procaps Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Procaps Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procaps Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Procaps Group in the third quarter worth $2,798,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Procaps Group in the third quarter worth $3,344,000. Institutional investors own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Procaps Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Procaps Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ PROC opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. Procaps Group S.A. has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.84.

About Procaps Group (Get Rating)

Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procaps Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procaps Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.