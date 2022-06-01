Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Increases Stock Position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STLA. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Stellantis by 3,112.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Stellantis in the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. 47.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STLA stock opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $21.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.66 and its 200 day moving average is $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th.

STLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Stellantis from €23.00 ($24.73) to €28.00 ($30.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Stellantis from €27.00 ($29.03) to €21.00 ($22.58) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. DZ Bank upgraded Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.90.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

