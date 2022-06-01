Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Invests $249,000 in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,855 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 285 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $138.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.60. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $148.93.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

EA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $183.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $169.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.54.

In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.29, for a total transaction of $121,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.85, for a total value of $101,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,856 shares of company stock worth $4,508,741. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

