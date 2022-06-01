Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Lowers Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 98.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,941 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 212,458 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after buying an additional 595,313 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.12.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $110.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $99.47 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.07 billion, a PE ratio of 76.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.22.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

