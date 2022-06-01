Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Purchases 400 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,974,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,104,372,000 after purchasing an additional 203,559 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 164.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,182,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $767,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083,693 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,092,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $469,192,000 after purchasing an additional 173,263 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,325,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $419,405,000 after purchasing an additional 168,563 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,188,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $393,101,000 after purchasing an additional 121,871 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYB opened at $114.25 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $84.17 and a 52-week high of $118.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.74.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.52. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $5.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 25.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $119.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.44.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

