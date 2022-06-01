Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 2,103 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,137 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter worth about $46,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROST stock opened at $85.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.37. The company has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.75 and a twelve month high of $127.58.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Gordon Haskett downgraded Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

