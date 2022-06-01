Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 2,360 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lessened its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $64.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.05. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.19 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The company has a market capitalization of $81.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 81.56%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

About Gilead Sciences (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.