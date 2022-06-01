ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,914,400 shares, an increase of 36.2% from the April 30th total of 2,874,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 320.9 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ITM Power in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised ITM Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ITM Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $430.00.

ITMPF traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $3.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,542. ITM Power has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $7.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.53.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

