IWG plc (LON:IWG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of IWG plc (LON:IWG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 324.50 ($4.11).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.80) price objective on shares of IWG in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.18) target price on shares of IWG in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised IWG to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.92) target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th.

In other news, insider Francois Pauly bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 269 ($3.40) per share, for a total transaction of £53,800 ($68,066.80).

IWG stock traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 251.30 ($3.18). 1,365,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,103,315. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,166.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 251.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 270.46. IWG has a 12 month low of GBX 211.10 ($2.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 383.60 ($4.85).

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers coworking and collaboration spaces; flexible and scalable spaces; work and community spaces; private, professional, and memberships workspaces; virtual offices, meeting rooms, and lounges; and reception services and conference products.

