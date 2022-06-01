Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jaguar Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ:JAGX opened at $0.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.76. Jaguar Health has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $6.84.

Jaguar Health ( NASDAQ:JAGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.19). Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 319.63% and a negative net margin of 1,023.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Jaguar Health will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 76.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 99,073 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Jaguar Health by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 33,148 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 507.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 141,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

