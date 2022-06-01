Japan Gold (CVE:JG) Trading Down 1.8%

Japan Gold Corp. (CVE:JG – Get Rating) traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 52,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 46,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The company has a current ratio of 11.59, a quick ratio of 10.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$60.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.28.

Japan Gold Company Profile (CVE:JG)

Japan Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Japan. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a portfolio of 31 gold projects located on Hokkaido, Honshu, and Kyushu islands of Japan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

