JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,331,400 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the April 30th total of 1,700,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,793.4 days.

JD Sports Fashion stock remained flat at $$1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday. 6,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,450. JD Sports Fashion has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $15.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.91.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

