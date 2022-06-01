Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) is Robotti Robert’s 5th Largest Position

Robotti Robert cut its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,964 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group accounts for about 3.5% of Robotti Robert’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Robotti Robert owned about 0.18% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $17,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 71,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 90,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Jones purchased 10,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.48 per share, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $200,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,243,437.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.61. The company had a trading volume of 15,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,537. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.29. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.99 and a 1-year high of $44.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JEF shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

