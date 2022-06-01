Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,300

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,000 ($25.30) to GBX 2,300 ($29.10) in a report published on Sunday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on JMAT. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,550 ($32.26) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,110 ($26.70) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Matthey has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,350 ($29.73).

Shares of JMAT opened at GBX 2,110 ($26.70) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £3.87 billion and a PE ratio of -40.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,066.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,996.85. Johnson Matthey has a 52-week low of GBX 1,650 ($20.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,231 ($40.88). The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 55 ($0.70) per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. Johnson Matthey’s payout ratio is presently -146.11%.

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Stephen Oxley purchased 15 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,349 ($29.72) per share, for a total transaction of £352.35 ($445.79).

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

