Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,300

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2022

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMATGet Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,000 ($25.30) to GBX 2,300 ($29.10) in a report published on Sunday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on JMAT. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,550 ($32.26) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,110 ($26.70) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Matthey has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,350 ($29.73).

Shares of JMAT opened at GBX 2,110 ($26.70) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £3.87 billion and a PE ratio of -40.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,066.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,996.85. Johnson Matthey has a 52-week low of GBX 1,650 ($20.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,231 ($40.88). The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 55 ($0.70) per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. Johnson Matthey’s payout ratio is presently -146.11%.

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Stephen Oxley purchased 15 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,349 ($29.72) per share, for a total transaction of £352.35 ($445.79).

About Johnson Matthey (Get Rating)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.