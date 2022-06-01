Jumbo S.A. (JUMSY) to Issue Dividend of $0.34 on June 23rd

Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3351 per share on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

Shares of Jumbo stock opened at $18.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.27. Jumbo has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $18.16.

Jumbo SA engages in the retail sale of toys, baby products, gift articles, household products, stationery, seasonal and decoration items, books, and related products. As of April 12, 2022, the company operated 82 stores, including 53 stores in Greece, 5 stores in Cyprus, 9 stores in Bulgaria, and 15 stores in Romania.

