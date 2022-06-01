Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSY) Announces $0.34 Dividend

Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3351 per share on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

Shares of JUMSY stock opened at $18.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average is $15.27. Jumbo has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $18.16.

Jumbo SA engages in the retail sale of toys, baby products, gift articles, household products, stationery, seasonal and decoration items, books, and related products. As of April 12, 2022, the company operated 82 stores, including 53 stores in Greece, 5 stores in Cyprus, 9 stores in Bulgaria, and 15 stores in Romania.

