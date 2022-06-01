Kava (KAVA) Price Tops $2.71 on Exchanges

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 31st. One Kava coin can now be bought for about $2.71 or 0.00008572 BTC on popular exchanges. Kava has a market capitalization of $545.69 million and $232.35 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kava has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00081607 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000596 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00018163 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.97 or 0.00249362 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00028746 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000227 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 173,657,543 coins and its circulating supply is 201,016,416 coins. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.