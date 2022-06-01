Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.52

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.52 and last traded at $7.55, with a volume of 1184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.03.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KNSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.16. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 188.95% and a negative return on equity of 66.73%. The business had revenue of $32.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNSA. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 205,803 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,120,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,540,000 after purchasing an additional 621,032 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 286.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 56,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 489,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 65,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.