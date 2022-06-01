Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Receives $8.36 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.36.

KGC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,856,784 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,558,000 after acquiring an additional 222,069 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,507,975 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 112,970 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,646,119 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,804,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 99.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 386,689 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 193,041 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 183.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,827,052 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KGC opened at $4.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $8.23.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. Kinross Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.33%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

