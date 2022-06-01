Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.37), Fidelity Earnings reports. Kirkland’s had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 23.94%.

Kirkland’s stock opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.23. Kirkland’s has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $27.22. The stock has a market cap of $73.71 million, a P/E ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.77.

In other news, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $135,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KIRK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kirkland’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Kirkland’s from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Kirkland’s to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home furnishings décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

