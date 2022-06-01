KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Acquired by SevenOneSeven Capital Management

SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. KLA makes up approximately 1.0% of SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s holdings in KLA were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in KLA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.75.

KLAC stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $363.56. 5,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,659. The company has a market capitalization of $54.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $287.44 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.66.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.39%.

KLA Company Profile (Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.