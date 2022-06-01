Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Short Interest Down 17.7% in May

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,851,100 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the April 30th total of 2,249,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 500.3 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KLPEF. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Klépierre from €15.00 ($16.13) to €18.00 ($19.35) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Klépierre from €18.00 ($19.35) to €23.00 ($24.73) in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. HSBC upgraded Klépierre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Klépierre from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Klépierre from €31.00 ($33.33) to €32.00 ($34.41) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.23.

Get Klépierre alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KLPEF remained flat at $$22.80 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736. Klépierre has a 1 year low of $20.79 and a 1 year high of $31.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.70.

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 20.7 billion at December 31, 2021, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Klépierre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klépierre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.