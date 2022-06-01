Klever (KLV) Price Tops $0.0205 on Exchanges

Klever (KLV) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 1st. One Klever coin can now be bought for about $0.0205 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. Klever has a market capitalization of $69.68 million and $6.01 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Klever has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Klever alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.05 or 0.04474613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001885 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.16 or 0.00452784 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00032774 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008371 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever launched on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official website is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.