Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMYGet Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the April 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Koito Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

KOTMY traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $36.72. 14,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,491. Koito Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $67.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.55.

Koito Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automotive lighting equipment, aircraft parts, and electrical equipment. Its products include automotive lighting and accessories such as light-emitting diode (LED), discharge, and halogen headlamps, fog lamps, side turn signal lamps, and LED rear combination lamps; aircraft lighting and equipment that includes interior and exterior lights, caution warning panels, electrical equipment, and hydraulic equipment; and ship lights and special products including LED marine lamps and destination indicators.

