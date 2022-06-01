Komodo (KMD) Price Tops $0.23

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $30.83 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000771 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.76 or 0.00306416 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00073741 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00070201 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 111.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00007841 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000529 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 132,043,848 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.