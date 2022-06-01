Kryptomon Reaches One Day Volume of $150,836.00 (KMON)

Kryptomon (KMON) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Kryptomon has a market capitalization of $4.55 million and approximately $150,836.00 worth of Kryptomon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kryptomon has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. One Kryptomon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0240 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $355.55 or 0.01115359 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001953 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.79 or 0.00488697 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00032238 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008112 BTC.

Kryptomon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,843,488 coins. The Reddit community for Kryptomon is https://reddit.com/r/Kryptomon . Kryptomon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryptomon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kryptomon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kryptomon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

