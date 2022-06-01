Kylin (KYL) Price Hits $0.0226

Kylin (KYL) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. In the last seven days, Kylin has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Kylin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0226 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges. Kylin has a total market cap of $6.10 million and approximately $392,843.00 worth of Kylin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kylin Coin Profile

KYL is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2021. Kylin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 270,259,840 coins. Kylin’s official Twitter account is @Kylin_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kylin Network is designed to offer any applications and blockchains (such as parachains and parathreads) instantaneous but reliable and valid on/off-chain market data and social data sources by leveraging the power of Polkadot/Substrate Framework on open networks. The Kylin Network Mainnet token (KYL) is necessary to secure and power the decentralized data network. “

Kylin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kylin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kylin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kylin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

