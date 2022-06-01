KZ Cash (KZC) Price Tops $0.0012

KZ Cash (KZC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. During the last week, KZ Cash has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One KZ Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KZ Cash has a market capitalization of $1,845.59 and $1.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KZ Cash Coin Profile

KZ Cash (KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz . KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KZ Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

