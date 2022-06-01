Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stake Lessened by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lessened its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 773 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LH. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 30,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,705,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 10.2% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 125,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,256,000 after purchasing an additional 11,610 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,567,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.09.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $246.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $258.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.64. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $232.01 and a 52 week high of $317.17. The stock has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.23. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.79 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 13.22%.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $652,871.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $65,290.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,177 shares of company stock worth $874,306. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America (Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

