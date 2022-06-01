Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Short Interest Down 26.7% in May

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the April 30th total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

NYSE:LW traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, reaching $66.58. The stock had a trading volume of 62,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,350. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.95. Lamb Weston has a 12-month low of $49.71 and a 12-month high of $85.72.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.64 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 66.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 61.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LW. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 346.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.