Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $118.72

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $118.72 and last traded at $118.74, with a volume of 919 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.90.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lancaster Colony has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.57.

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $403.49 million during the quarter. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 12.98%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.81%.

In related news, CFO K. Pigott Thomas purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $121.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,928.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lancaster Colony by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Lancaster Colony by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lancaster Colony by 3.1% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Lancaster Colony by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

About Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC)

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

