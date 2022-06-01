Landbox (LAND) Price Tops $0.0007 on Exchanges

Landbox (LAND) traded down 30% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Landbox coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Landbox has a total market capitalization of $53,422.30 and approximately $6.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Landbox has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 203.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,216.52 or 0.07346521 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.30 or 0.00465009 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00032450 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008641 BTC.

About Landbox

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

