Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.02-$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.57 billion-$1.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Leslie’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leslie’s from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leslie’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.73.

Leslie’s stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.40. The stock had a trading volume of 28,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,520. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.69. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.55. Leslie’s has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $31.55.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $228.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.32 million. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leslie’s will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Leslie’s news, insider Moyo Labode sold 4,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $82,086.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,963.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

