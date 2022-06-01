Lethean Price Up 28.3% Over Last 7 Days (LTHN)

Lethean (LTHN) traded 39.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. Lethean has a market capitalization of $303,539.90 and $275.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lethean has traded up 28.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,939.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,901.47 or 0.06145782 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000274 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00016028 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.59 or 0.00215228 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $195.48 or 0.00631829 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $196.97 or 0.00636637 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00074321 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001313 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004453 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

