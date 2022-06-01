Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50-1.56 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54. The company issued revenue guidance of +11-13% yr/yr to $6.40-6.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.44 billion.

NYSE LEVI traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $18.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,499,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,551. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $30.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.03%.

LEVI has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut Levi Strauss & Co. from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.77.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 12,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $238,652.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,708.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,869 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,757 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.