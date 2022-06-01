LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.80 EPS

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.80, Fidelity Earnings reports. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 20.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LX opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $371.42 million, a PE ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. LexinFintech has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $13.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.29.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in LexinFintech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 31.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. CLSA downgraded shares of LexinFintech from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LexinFintech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.85.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

