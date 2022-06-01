Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Shares Down 7.7%

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.52 and last traded at $7.52. 42,340 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,458,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LICY. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Li-Cycle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Li-Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Li-Cycle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.44.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.66. The company has a current ratio of 27.12, a quick ratio of 26.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.26. Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 1,875.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $3.84 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,500,000. Covalis Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Covalis Capital LLP now owns 4,355,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,206 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,101,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,918,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,684,000. 24.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

