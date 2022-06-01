Liberty Broadband Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:LBRDP)

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.
LBRDP stock opened at $26.48 on Wednesday. Liberty Broadband has a one year low of $25.34 and a one year high of $29.44.
About Liberty Broadband (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Liberty Broadband (LBRDP)
- There Are Cracks In The Paint At Sherwin-Williams
- 3 Outperforming Energy Stocks with More in the Tank
- American Well Corporation Stock May Well Be Bottoming
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.