Liberty Broadband Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:LBRDP)

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

LBRDP stock opened at $26.48 on Wednesday. Liberty Broadband has a one year low of $25.34 and a one year high of $29.44.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

