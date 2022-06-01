Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) Shares Acquired by Harbor Advisors LLC

Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whitefort Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,877,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Liberty Media Acquisition by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 4,034,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,336 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,028,000. 35.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LMACA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,345. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.08. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $10.73.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

