Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) will post $1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Life Storage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.58. Life Storage reported earnings of $1.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full-year earnings of $6.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $6.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $6.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Life Storage.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). Life Storage had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $233.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

LSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Life Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.20.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total value of $337,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $538,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,054,285 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 615.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 54,368 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Life Storage by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,790,000 after acquiring an additional 349,910 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Life Storage by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Life Storage by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Life Storage by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,366,000 after acquiring an additional 51,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

LSI stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,236. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.54. Life Storage has a 12 month low of $101.03 and a 12 month high of $154.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.24 and its 200-day moving average is $134.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.30%.

About Life Storage (Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Life Storage (LSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.