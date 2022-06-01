LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Trading Down 8.1%

Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) dropped 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.85 and last traded at $6.85. Approximately 5,560 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 830,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.
LFST has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised LifeStance Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut LifeStance Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.
In related news, CFO Jesse Michael Bruff sold 18,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total value of $145,735.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 46,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $494,302.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,669,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,549,960.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFST. Stockbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the 1st quarter valued at $53,529,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,202,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,711,000 after buying an additional 2,749,277 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,607,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,811,000 after buying an additional 2,607,735 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at $12,583,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,734,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,150,000 after buying an additional 1,114,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.
About LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST)
LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.
