Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) will post $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Ligand Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $1.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 74.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $4.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on LGND. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $130.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.43.

In other news, COO Matthew W. Foehr bought 2,500 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.76 per share, for a total transaction of $206,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 173,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,346,777.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGND. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 644,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,831,000 after buying an additional 51,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 216,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LGND traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.97. The company had a trading volume of 114,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,515. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.43, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.22. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $77.80 and a 52-week high of $169.98.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

