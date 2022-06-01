Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 9,701 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,701 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,000. FedEx comprises about 1.8% of Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,870 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, GFG Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FDX traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.07. The company had a trading volume of 11,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,194. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $192.82 and a 1-year high of $318.54. The stock has a market cap of $57.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.10). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.55.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

