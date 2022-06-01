Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Makes New $3.16 Million Investment in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,156,000. Landstar System comprises 2.3% of Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LSTR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 35.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,211,000 after purchasing an additional 40,365 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 67.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Landstar System in the third quarter valued at about $1,263,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Landstar System in the third quarter valued at about $268,000. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.09. 141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.99. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.12 and a twelve month high of $188.63.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 49.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. Landstar System’s revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.84%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LSTR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Landstar System from $152.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.83.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

