Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 91,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,000. Otis Worldwide makes up approximately 5.7% of Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 483.3% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTIS traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $74.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,604. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.08 and a 200-day moving average of $79.52. The company has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.88. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $71.07 and a one year high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.56.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

