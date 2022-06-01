Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Takes $1.63 Million Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 76,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth about $67,178,000. Cannell & Co. grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 568.6% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,361,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008,005 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 969.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,476,000 after buying an additional 1,458,349 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,217,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,644,000 after buying an additional 891,900 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,217,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,268,000 after buying an additional 750,284 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.98. 32,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,635,871. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.88. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Nomura Instinet raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.41.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

